The Russell Westbrook experience is among the most unique in the NBA. No player in the league has the combo of motor and skills like the 2017 MVP, even if his game might drive you a little bonkers at times. But for all the scowling and howling Westbrook does on the court, that can make Mr. Triple-Double look like a menace, know that he’s revered by his teammates and his devotion to his fellow players just might be his most underrated quality. Just ask Bradley Beal.

“I think the biggest misconception about him is as a teammate,” says the Wizards sharpshooter. “He loves his teammates. He just wants the best out of everybody.”

Roughly 45 minutes before Game 2 of the NBA Finals tipped Thursday, Beal’s on a Zoom call talking about what it was like experiencing Westbrook as a member of the Wizards after competing against him for eight seasons. Thanks in large part to Westbrook’s frenetic play, the Wizards made an unexpected run to the playoffs following a horrific start to the season and Beal was amazed at the consistent energy Russ brought to Washington, D.C.

“He brings it every single day, brings it to practice,” says Beal. “It’s very contagious. And I think that’s the biggest thing. Whatever he does it’s loud. You feel his presence.”

In a few weeks, Beal hopes to make his presence felt in a similar fashion on the biggest stage of international basketball when Team USA tips off its quest for a gold medal in Tokyo. Out in Las Vegas where he’s practicing with some of his Olympics teammates—since a few are still busy trying to win an NBA championship—we caught up with the three-time All-Star to talk Russ, how intense the Team USA runs have been, his favorite meme, and what he has going on with Rockin’ Protein.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

So what’s the vibe like with Team USA in Las Vegas right now?

It’s intense, man. And it all starts with Coach Pop. He has a standard, He has an accountability that’s attainable for everybody. He shows no favoritism. He expects us to be perfect because he understand how difficult it is to win at this stage. Kevin [Durant]’s been here before, Draymond [Green], so has Kevin Love. It’s been great to lean on their backs and kind of learn and see the differences in our game vs. theirs. You have to respect all of our opponents. So we’ve been really getting after it.

How does the intensity of those runs with Team USA compare to an All-Star Game of when you guys get together during the summer?

Oh man, it’s not even comparable. In terms of pick-up, it can get competitive. But this is a whole new level. Cause when you begin thinking about the realm of the game in overseas basketball, these guys have been playing together for a long time. A lot of us don’t play with each other. We just know each other’s games, we’re fans of each other. But we’re competing against each other during the year. These guys over here have been growing up together, playing in a system, knowing how they play.

How much pressure are you guys feeling after Team USA’s disappointing performance in 2019’s FIBA Basketball World Cup?

We won’t say pressure. We just understand that we can’t disrespect our opponents. We know the Worlds didn’t end the way we wanted to. We have that mindset that we have to be better every play, every possession counts because there are fewer possessions, too—only 10 minute quarters. We have to really dial in and be ready to go because every team is going to be really tough.

Image via Getty/Stephen Gosling/NBAE

I know Gregg Popovich is famous for his wine dinners. Have you have a chance to experience one in Vegas yet?

Not yet. I’m sure it’s coming soon. We’re still being COVID free, still trying to social distance properly. I’m sure in due time.

So you guys didn’t gather for Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

No. I think a lot of us just chilled in our room. It’s Vegas, man. We’re here for two weeks.

But real talk, Vegas for guys like you and the rest of Team USA is a very different Vegas than for guys like me. You could really live it up if you wanted to. We all know that.

[Laughs] Yeah, we could. But, you know, that’s not why we’re here. We’ve gotta stay locked in. And that’s the good thing about it. That teaches us discipline. We’re building our camaraderie off the floor. We’re hanging out with each other. It’s forcing us to do it.

What did you appreciate most about playing with Russell Westbrook that you didn’t competing against him?

It’s so weird because you compete against him for so long and you don’t understand how he has that energy, that drive every single night. That’s what I appreciate the most. His mental toughness, when his body wasn’t feeling great, when he wasn’t in the best of moods, probably was injured more than half the year, for him to push through that and still do what he did and still have the impact he had on our team that was very telling. That spoke volumes. And I think the biggest misconception about him is as a teammate. He loves his teammates. He just wants the best out of everybody. He holds himself up here and he holds his teammates up here. He’s always going to carry it that way. And I respect him for that. He can accept criticism and he’s all about his teammates being better.

Other guys have mentioned loving Russ as a teammate. On a deeper level, what is it about Russ that makes him so endearing to his teammates?

Just his fiery nature. It lures you in. He brings it every single day, brings it to practice. It’s very contagious. And I think that’s the biggest thing. Whatever he does it’s loud. You feel his presence. You respect the MVP, you respect his resume. He’s been to the Finals, been to numerous conference finals, and we piggy back off of that. He’s a tremendous leader and everything that he does, like I keep saying, is loud so you feel it.

What is your favorite Bradley Beal meme?

I have no idea. I have too many. People are making up more and more. I’m losing track. Maybe when I get fouled hard. I don’t know what—I just sprawl out on the ground like a dead body. That’s probably my favorite one. Extra rest time, too.

I know you’re a big boxing fan, if you could see one fight right now what would it be?

Man, I wish I could get a Canelo [Alvarez]-Floyd [Mayweather] fight.

Canelo would wax him. You don’t want to see that. It would be dangerous for Floyd’s health.

[Laughs] Right now, he definitely couldn’t fight him. Maybe a few years ago.

Did you watch that Floyd-Logan Paul fight?

Made me nervous. Made me a little nervous. I don’t know why I bought that BS.

There’s only one fight we really need to see and that’s Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence.

Right now, yes. Bud vs. Spence. But I need to see Tank [Gervonta Davis] vs. Ryan Garcia.

Tell me what’s going on with you and Rockin Protein?

For one, it’s a genuine partnership. I’m definitely happy to be with Rockin’ Protein. So the biggest part is it’s my go-to protein drink. It tastes absolutely wonderful. There’s so many other drinks out there that are chalky, that have too much added sugar, things that kind of don’t mix well with your body and I’m very meticulous about what I put into my body as an athlete as we all have to be. The other part is that, it’s not for all athletes or pros, everybody can use this product. I’m definitely all in on it. It helps me recovery wise with my muscles and my body. If I need a boost of energy, boom, there’s a drink for that. It’s made with real milk and I just love the product.

How did the partnership come about?

I take a look at my family and kids. I always grew up liking real milk. Once my team brought this opportunity to me I was like cool. It’s very different. I haven’t been in this space before. So let me kind of jump out the box and see what this team is really talking about. I just loved how their camaraderie was. I see their products all the time. That drew me into, too. They’re big in the DC area. I loved everything about it.