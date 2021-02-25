Although anticipation of Anthony Joshua fighting Tyson Fury remains sky high, Fury was recently quoted in an interview with ESPN as saying that plans for the fight are “no further forward today than we were a year ago.”

Regardless, the world seems determined for it to happen and in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Nadia Jae, Joshua spoke a bit more about his thoughts on the potential clash and where his head’s at. Connecting with The 1Xtra Breakfast Show host over video chat, the record-breaking heavyweight opened up about his experience of lockdown and how he’s preparing for the long-rumoured fight against Fury. The fight may be far from certain (although Fury says he’s fighting twice this year, regardless of who his oppenents are), but AJ explained how he’s been navigating lockdown restrictions to keep himself in shape.

When asked if he was looking forward to fighting Tyson Fury and what he was doing to prepare, AJ replied: “By aiming for greatness, I feel like when you aim above the sky you’re only going into greater territory. So for me, I just feel like I don’t set no limits on anything I’m trying to achieve right now. Some people say ‘sky’s the limit’; I’m looking at what’s beyond there, so I’m taking it all the way to the top and back and I can’t wait to get in the ring and compete with anyone this year. It’s not only Tyson Fury—there’s so many great heavyweights I want to get in the ring with and dance with and beat up, so Tyson Fury is just one on a long list.”

On lockdown, Joshua said: “[It’s] just like a transition period, really. [I] spent so many years living one way then had to kind of adapt, so that transition of having the sunshine to being able to go outside, still work, train, connect with people over these types of video calls… Then the winter season; luckily I got to fight towards the end of the year so it gives me purpose. Boxing helps me living with purpose.”

You can listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds here.