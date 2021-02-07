Aaron Rodgers is this season’s Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.

This is the third time Rodgers’ career that he’s been named MVP, putting him in the rarefied air of only five other players in the history of the award.

“The guys on that list are guys I grew up watching, idolizing,” Rodgers said if his third win in a statement to the press. “To join that list of guys who’ve won it more than twice is pretty special.”

That list includes legendary running back Jim Brown, Colts greats Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning, soon-to-be Super Bowl starter Tom Brady and Rodgers’ Green Bay predecessor Brett Favre. Manning has won the award the most times, with five MVP trophies to his name.

Rodgers won his first MVP award in 2011, in a stellar season where he set the all-time record for quarterback rating at 122.5. He followed that up three years later in 2014. This season, Rodgers has looked like is younger self, throwing 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions and missing his own record QBR mark by a single point.

“To have won it in my fourth year as a starter was very special, and now to win it in my 13th year as a starter, in a new offense, is pretty amazing and something I’m really proud of,” Rodgers said. “To have sustained success and to be playing your best football at 37, in my 16th season, is something I take a lot of pride in.”

The spread in MVP awards is typical. Only Favre has ever three-peated as the consensus pick for best player in the league.

Rodgers also took the time to quickly confirm that he did, in fact, get engaged this year. Rumors have swirled that the QB was dating actress Shailene Woodley. Whoever the QB is attached to, Rodgers himself had to admit it's getting pretty serious.