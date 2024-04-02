Jeff Teague Recalls 'Weirdo' Tony Brothers Referring to His Mother and Aunt as 'Hoes'

Jeff Teague claims NBA referee Tony Brothers using a derogatory term to refer to his female family members.

On the latest episode of Club 520, Teague said his mother and aunt attended a game and while cheering for him, Brothers asked him who those "hoes" were.

"So [Tony Brothers] was trying to be cool," said Teague. "We playing at the Pacers, I'm on the Hawks. My momma and my aunt was sitting courtside, you know they're cheering every time I came in the game. I was young, I'm probably in my first or second year. He pulled me to the side, he was like, 'Man, who them hoes?"

He continued, "I lost it. I went crazy and he was like apologizing and I was like 'N***a that's my momma...I'ma start going crazy and he like kept apologizing. But if you know him he be trying to be like cool so he be like 'Ah y'all muthafuckers ain't doing nothing tonight,' trying to be that person and then he'll turn into a hoe in the middle of a game."

Teague added that Brothers is a "weirdo," and said he would "slap the shit" out of him. He also said his teammates told him to report what Brothers said.