Devin Booker Responds to Fans Claiming He Got a Toupee in Viral Video

Devin Booker has responded to fans who claimed he has a toupee thanks to a video that went viral earlier this week.

On Monday, a video of someone getting a whole new toupee while hiding their identity went viral because people believed it was a specific NBA player. The video came from the X account My Mixtapez with a caption that read, "alleged NBA superstar."

The Phoenix Suns All-Star guard happened to be one of the players people thought had gotten the toupee, and he hopped on social media to squash the rumors.

"Yall got me messed up lol," Booker tweeted alongside the video that showed the man going from "balding to curls."