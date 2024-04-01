Former NFL Cornerback Vontae Davis Dead at 35

Retired NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has died.
According to Florida news outlet WSVN, on Apr. 1, the 35-year-old was found deceased at a Southwest Ranches residence owned by his grandmother, Adaline Davis. No foul play was involved, although an investigation is underway.
Confirming Davis' passing on X was University of Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier, who attended the institution with Davis.
Davis' storied career saw him playing for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. He also made two Pro Bowls in his career. Davis is not the only football player in his family, being the younger brother of Vernon Davis, best known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers as a tight end.
Davis' 2018 retirement was legendary, considering that the D.C. ended his career during halftime of the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, when he was put on the bench during the game's second quarter. In a statement, Davis said that it was how he "pictured retiring from the NFL," also detailing injuries he sustained throughout his career.
"It was an overwhelming decision, but I'm at peace with myself and my family," he said. "I choose to be grateful to God for allowing me to play the game that I have loved as a boy until I turned 30 years old."
One year later, Davis spoke to ESPN about the abrupt decison which he called "one of the best decisions I've made in my life."
"Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something," he said at the time. "But I was actually fine. I was totally fine. And I'm totally fine today."
As of 2019, Davis became CEO of VZONE Wellness, a holistic wellness spa in Florida. He is survived by his wife, Megan.