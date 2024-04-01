Former NFL Cornerback Vontae Davis Dead at 35

Davis' storied career saw him playing for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. He also made two Pro Bowls in his career. Davis is not the only football player in his family, being the younger brother of Vernon Davis, best known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers as a tight end.

Davis' 2018 retirement was legendary, considering that the D.C. ended his career during halftime of the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, when he was put on the bench during the game's second quarter. In a statement, Davis said that it was how he "pictured retiring from the NFL," also detailing injuries he sustained throughout his career.

"It was an overwhelming decision, but I'm at peace with myself and my family," he said. "I choose to be grateful to God for allowing me to play the game that I have loved as a boy until I turned 30 years old."