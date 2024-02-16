An All-Access Look Into Madden’s Star-Studded Super Bowl Party

Every February, NFL enthusiasts and Hollywood A-listers gather in one city to cheer on their favorite teams or take in the spectacle that is the halftime time show at the Super Bowl. There was only one way kick off preparation and hype for Sunday’s big game.

The EA Sports Madden Bowl.

Last weekend, EA Sports returned to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with the Madden Bowl, a moment where the worlds of football, culture and entertainment collide. The event featured the conclusion of the Madden NFL Championship Series, fan experiences, and performances from BRELAND, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Green Day. Complex has been a main outlet of coverage for the event in past years.