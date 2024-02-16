An All-Access Look Into Madden’s Star-Studded Super Bowl Party

Every February, NFL enthusiasts and Hollywood A-listers gather in one city to cheer on their favorite teams or take in the spectacle that is the halftime time show at the Super Bowl. There was only one way kick off preparation and hype for Sunday’s big game.
The EA Sports Madden Bowl.
Last weekend, EA Sports returned to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with the Madden Bowl, a moment where the worlds of football, culture and entertainment collide. The event featured the conclusion of the Madden NFL Championship Series, fan experiences, and performances from BRELAND, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Green Day. Complex has been a main outlet of coverage for the event in past years.
The Madden Bowl provided an eventful start to the football-filled weekend. After navigating your way through the poker tables and slot machines of the Mandalay Bay, you’d find yourself at the pink (yes, pink) Madden Bowl carpet situated at the front of the House of Blues.
The excitement of gambling wins and the energy of that naturally comes with being in Las Vegas carried through the casino floors and onto the carpet where the brightest stars waved to fans, smiled for photos, and took interviews. Onlookers eagerly watching the action unfold could spot some of the NFL’s biggest stars from the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua to the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson. Some of the movie world’s beloved actors were also in attendance with Issa Rae, Glen Powell, Nina Dobrev and more making a stop at the carpet.
Once the carpet wrapped attendees were brought under the casino floors and into the House of Blues music hall. EA SPORTS cultivated an evening of music from all genres ensuring that every attendee would have something they could get up and dance to. GRAMMY-nominated platinum country artist, BRELAND, kicked off the evening of performances with hits like “Throw It Back” and his TikTok viral single “My Truck.” 6 time GRAMMY winning rapper Big Boy joined the stage next. His special guest, Killer Mike, provided fans with a special show straight off of an incredible sweep at the 2024 GRAMMYs the previous weekend. Last but not least 4 time GRAMMY winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Green Day, closed out the evening with clear fan favorites like “Longview” and “Welcome to Paradise” and even a cover of Kiss’s “Rock and Roll All Nite.”
Of course, a recap of the evening would not be complete without highlighting the MCS Ultimate Madden Bowl Final between former best friends, Henry and Wesley. The much anticipated rematch was played in front of a live audience at the House of Blues and also streamed for fans across the globe on Twitch and YouTube.
After a closely fought game, Henry ultimately came out on top with a score of 35-34 making him a 6-time champion and a hold on the title of the “Best Madden Player in the World.” Henry continued to make history by also becoming the first ever Madden millionaire with the $250,000 championship prize.
“It’s surreal. I mean if you would have told me years ago that I would have made over a million playing Madden I would have just laughed,” Henry says. “Now I’m in a place where I’m supporting my family and living out a dream all because of this game. It’s been truly a crazy experience. I think being the first to reach that million dollar mark just shows everyone that I’m the best to ever do this.”