Sports

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Is Featured as WWE and UFC Team Up With ghostwrite for Two New Drops 

The collaboration with the WWE celebrates the anniversary of Stone Cold's iconic 3:16 moment.

A stylized toy figure resembling a Stone Cold Steve Austin stands in a wrestling ring, surrounded by packaging boxes and dynamic gold splashes.
ghostwrite

WWE and UFC have two exciting ghostwrite drops coming this week.

On Friday (March 13), ghostwrite will open auctions for the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin 400% ghost, a limited-edition collectible toy that celebrates the anniversary of 3:16 day. For those unfamiliar with Stone Cold’s defining moment, the wrestling icon immediately cemented himself as one of the greats when he told Jake "The Snake" Roberts during the 1996 King of the Ring match, “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass.”

The figure will be available to purchase via Blind Dutch Auction on Friday, offering collectors the chance to get the standard “base” design, the ultra-limited Gold Crown variant, or the Fire Crown 1-of-1 variant. Winning bidders will have just a one percent chance of receiving the 1-of-1 Fire Crown variant, and a ten percent chance of getting the Gold Crown variant.

“This release marks a new chapter for ghostwrite’s 400% product line,” said ghostwrite’s founder and CEO, Josh Luber. “Collectors of our 100% blind box products are well familiar with the rare Gold and Fire parallels - these chase figures have proven highly coveted and collectible on the market. Now, for the first time ever, 400% collectors can chase these same parallels when they purchase a ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin ghost in our auction.”

On Tuesday (March 10), meanwhile, ghostwrite will celebrate the original UFC logo of Ulti-Man with the new 400% ghost figure. Bids are open for the figure via Blind Dutch Auction now.

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