WWE and UFC have two exciting ghostwrite drops coming this week.

On Friday (March 13), ghostwrite will open auctions for the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin 400% ghost, a limited-edition collectible toy that celebrates the anniversary of 3:16 day. For those unfamiliar with Stone Cold’s defining moment, the wrestling icon immediately cemented himself as one of the greats when he told Jake "The Snake" Roberts during the 1996 King of the Ring match, “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass.”

The figure will be available to purchase via Blind Dutch Auction on Friday, offering collectors the chance to get the standard “base” design, the ultra-limited Gold Crown variant, or the Fire Crown 1-of-1 variant. Winning bidders will have just a one percent chance of receiving the 1-of-1 Fire Crown variant, and a ten percent chance of getting the Gold Crown variant.