Lewis Hamilton Was Almost in ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Says It ‘Broke My Heart’ to Turn Down Tom Cruise

Lewis Hamilton is crossing over into film.

The British racing driver recently signed on to produce a racing movie alongside Brad Pitt, director Joseph Kosinski, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. However, this isn’t Hamilton's first opportunity to switch gears to Hollywood.

In a new story for GQ, the 39-year-old revealed that he was offered a role in Top Gun: Maverick by Kosinski. Hamilton became chummy with Tom Cruise around 10 years ago, after Cruise invited Hamilton to the set of the 2014 movie, Edge of Tomorrow.

“My assistant called me: ‘Tom Cruise has invited you to the set.’ I was just like: ‘Shoot, yeah?! Cancel anything I have!’” Hamilton told the publication.

The two became friends, and Cruise was already a fan, and he would send supportive messages to Hamilton for his races. “‘Me and the team want to wish you good luck with the race’—that sort of thing,” Hamilton added.