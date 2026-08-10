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Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold Draws Seahawks Interest Despite Felony Charges

Seattle weighs NFL talent against serious legal risk as the ex-Lions first-rounder visits the Seahawks while facing kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

Terrion Arnold Eyes Seattle Seahawks Transfer Amid Ongoing Felony Case
Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Terrion Arnold, recently released by the Detroit Lions, has met twice with the Seattle Seahawks and is drawing interest from the Texans and Saints as he looks to restart his NFL career.
  • Arnold faces eight felony charges in Florida tied to an alleged February kidnapping and armed retaliation plot over $250,000 in stolen property, with prosecutors calling him the “primary conspirator.”
  • Arnold and his representatives insist he had no involvement and say the case relies on testimony from convicted felons seeking lighter sentences, while the state attorney stresses that “no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.”

Terrion Arnold may be getting another shot in the NFL, with the Seattle Seahawks taking a serious look at the former Detroit Lions cornerback even as he faces eight felony charges in Florida.

Seattle has now met with Arnold twice, according to NBC Sports, signaling that the team's interest has moved beyond an initial conversation. Arnold, who became a free agent after the Lions released him following his June arrest, previously met with Seattle in July. He's also drawn interest from the Houston Texans and is reportedly headed for a meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

For Arnold, the Seahawks could offer a chance to restart a promising NFL career that was abruptly derailed this summer. Detroit selected the former Alabama standout in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he became a starter in the Lions' secondary.

His future with the franchise changed after Florida authorities arrested him in connection with an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Arnold, 23, faces four counts related to kidnapping to harm or terrorize and four weapon-related felony charges. Prosecutors have described him as the "primary conspirator" behind an alleged February retaliation plot after more than $250,000 in property was stolen from an Airbnb he rented in Largo, Florida.

Authorities say Arnold suspected two young men of committing the burglary, although investigators later determined they weren't responsible. Prosecutors allege three men were subsequently lured to a Tampa apartment, where they were held at gunpoint, beaten, pistol-whipped and robbed. Investigators have alleged Arnold watched part of the assault remotely before later arriving at the apartment.

Arnold has consistently denied participating in the alleged crimes. Before charges were filed, his attorney R. Timothy Jansen pushed back strongly against an earlier court order that connected Arnold to the incident.

"To be clear, Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests," Jansen said. "He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses."

Arnold's representatives maintained that position following his arrest.

"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," EAG Sports Management CEO Denise White said. White argued that prosecutors were relying on "multiple convicted felons" who had admitted their own involvement and could have incentives to implicate Arnold in hopes of receiving lighter sentences.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez offered a much different assessment when announcing the case.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," Lopez said. "A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence, or retaliation."

Six other people were previously arrested in connection with the case, with two pleading guilty and four being held without bond at the time Arnold was charged. The felony case remains pending, and Arnold has not been convicted of the allegations against him.

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