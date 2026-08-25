Ravens WR Rashod Bateman’s Child’s Mother Recants Assault Claim After Arrest

Key Takeaways
- Rashod Bateman’s child’s mother, Marissa Crumley, recanted her claim that the Ravens receiver pushed her, saying, “He did not push me or put hands on me in any way.”
- Bateman still faces family violence battery, reckless conduct, and felony property damage charges after police said he damaged Crumley’s Mercedes while their 3-month-old daughter was inside.
- The NFL has opened a personal conduct review, while Bateman’s attorney says the incident was taken “completely out of context” and plans to let the court process play out.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is facing three criminal charges stemming from an alleged June domestic dispute, but the mother of his child later withdrew a central accusation that he physically assaulted her. Marissa Crumley told a prosecutor five days after the incident that Bateman never pushed her into a wall or otherwise put his hands on her, contradicting the account initially documented by police.
Bateman was arrested June 3 following an early-morning argument at the couple’s Georgia home. According to the police report, Crumley initially alleged that Bateman pushed her into a corner wall during a dispute over a previous relationship and ordered her to pack her belongings.
Investigators said the conflict later continued at another location, where Bateman allegedly struck the windows and a tire of Crumley’s Mercedes with a screwdriver. The couple’s 3-month-old daughter was inside the vehicle at the time.
Police said broken glass left cuts on Crumley’s face. Emergency personnel reportedly found no visible injuries on the infant, though both Crumley and the child were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Bateman was subsequently charged with family violence battery, reckless conduct and felony property damage.
The allegations also triggered an NFL review under the league’s personal conduct policy, which allows the league to impose discipline regardless of the outcome of a criminal case.
In a June 8 email that she authorized Bateman’s attorneys to provide to TMZ, Crumley said she wanted prosecutors to hear the “true side of the story.”
She claimed officers pressured her to identify Bateman and lifted her head wrap to photograph marks on her face, an action she characterized as an invasion of her privacy.
Crumley said those marks were self-inflicted during a moment of emotional distress. “He did not push me or put hands on me in any way,” she wrote, adding that she made false statements because she was upset and wanted Bateman “in trouble.”
Crumley also said she and Bateman are not violent toward each other, remain in love, and want to create a healthier situation for their daughter. Her revised account specifically disputes the alleged wall shove, although the available reporting does not indicate that she withdrew the allegations involving damage to the Mercedes.
Bateman’s attorney, Jordan Siev, previously said the matter had been taken “completely out of context for sensational reasons.” He added, “We will let the court process play out, and the facts will come out at that time.”
The case arrives as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for a season in which Bateman’s availability could affect their receiving corps. The former first-round draft pick appeared in 13 games during an injury-limited 2025 campaign, recording 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting START to 88788, or at TheHotline.org. In an immediate emergency, call 911.