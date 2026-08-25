Ravens WR Rashod Bateman’s Child’s Mother Recants Assault Claim After Arrest

The NFL has opened a personal conduct review, while Bateman’s attorney says the incident was taken “completely out of context” and plans to let the court process play out.

Bateman still faces family violence battery, reckless conduct, and felony property damage charges after police said he damaged Crumley’s Mercedes while their 3-month-old daughter was inside.

Rashod Bateman’s child’s mother, Marissa Crumley, recanted her claim that the Ravens receiver pushed her, saying, “He did not push me or put hands on me in any way.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is facing three criminal charges stemming from an alleged June domestic dispute, but the mother of his child later withdrew a central accusation that he physically assaulted her. Marissa Crumley told a prosecutor five days after the incident that Bateman never pushed her into a wall or otherwise put his hands on her, contradicting the account initially documented by police. Bateman was arrested June 3 following an early-morning argument at the couple’s Georgia home. According to the police report, Crumley initially alleged that Bateman pushed her into a corner wall during a dispute over a previous relationship and ordered her to pack her belongings. Investigators said the conflict later continued at another location, where Bateman allegedly struck the windows and a tire of Crumley’s Mercedes with a screwdriver. The couple’s 3-month-old daughter was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police said broken glass left cuts on Crumley’s face. Emergency personnel reportedly found no visible injuries on the infant, though both Crumley and the child were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Bateman was subsequently charged with family violence battery, reckless conduct and felony property damage. The allegations also triggered an NFL review under the league’s personal conduct policy, which allows the league to impose discipline regardless of the outcome of a criminal case. In a June 8 email that she authorized Bateman’s attorneys to provide to TMZ, Crumley said she wanted prosecutors to hear the “true side of the story.” She claimed officers pressured her to identify Bateman and lifted her head wrap to photograph marks on her face, an action she characterized as an invasion of her privacy. Crumley said those marks were self-inflicted during a moment of emotional distress. “He did not push me or put hands on me in any way,” she wrote, adding that she made false statements because she was upset and wanted Bateman “in trouble.”