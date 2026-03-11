Jaylen Brown Roasts Refs After 2nd Quarter Ejection

Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back after a brief and heated appearance in the Boston Celtics’ road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, March 10. According to Boston.com, the All-Star wing was ejected late in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls within seconds, prompting an immediate and explicit reaction on social media as frustration with NBA officiating again boiled over.

The ejection occurred with 3:38 remaining before halftime. Brown had just turned the ball over near the sideline and believed he had been fouled by Spurs guard Stephon Castle while trying to maintain possession. After the play was ruled out of bounds, Brown began arguing the no-call with referee Tyler Ford and was assessed a technical foul. As the exchange continued, another official, Suyash Mehta, issued a second technical just a few moments later, resulting in Brown’s immediate ejection. Teammates Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman stepped in to hold Brown back as the situation escalated before he eventually headed toward the locker room. In just 15 minutes of action prior to the ejection, Brown had recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

The Celtics ultimately fell to San Antonio 125–116, a result made more difficult by roster limitations. Boston entered the game without Payton Pritchard, who was dealing with neck spasms, and Nikola Vučević, who was sidelined with a finger fracture. Brown made his frustration known almost immediately after leaving the court. Minutes after the ejection, he posted on X, writing, “This the sh*t I be talking about,” signaling ongoing dissatisfaction with how the game was officiated. The moment also echoes a pattern of recent clashes between Brown and NBA referees during the 2025–26 season. Following a 100–95 loss to the Spurs in January, Brown publicly criticized the officiating crew led by Curtis Blair, saying, “I’ll take the f*cking fine… all them dudes were terrible tonight.” The NBA later fined him $35,000 for those remarks. Brown has voiced similar complaints after games against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets this season, often pointing to what he describes as inconsistent foul calls and physical play that goes unpunished.

Across his 10-year NBA career, Tuesday’s incident marked only the second time Brown has been ejected from a game, the previous one coming in a 2023 matchup against the New York Knicks.