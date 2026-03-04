Former NASCAR Driver Chase Pistone Dead at 42

According to NBC News, the driver, who competed in NASCAR’s Truck and Nationwide Series during the 2000s and early 2010s, spent much of his life around racetracks and remained closely tied to the racing community even after stepping away from national competition.

News of Chase Pistone’s death began circulating on Monday, March 2, after his brother, Nick Pistone, posted a tribute on social media remembering the late driver.

“Well my young brother and best friend is gone,” Nick wrote. “I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are in a better place.”

Details about the circumstances surrounding Chase’s death have not been fully released. However, Nick and another brother, Tom Pistone, asked that information for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline be included alongside reports about his passing.

The request has led some in the racing world to suggest that Chase may have died by suicide, though officials have not confirmed a cause of death.

Chase grew up in a family deeply connected to stock car racing. His grandfather, “Tiger” Tom Pistone, was a well-known driver during NASCAR’s early years. Competing in what was then called the Grand National Series in the 1950s and 1960s, the Chicago native recorded two race victories and finished sixth in the championship standings in 1959, his strongest statistical season.

That legacy helped shape Chase’s path into racing. He first began competing at just six years old, entering youth races across the southeastern United States. Over time, he worked his way into higher levels of competition before eventually reaching NASCAR’s national touring divisions.