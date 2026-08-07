Brock Rechsteiner’s NFL Suspension Sparks WWE Future Buzz

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver, who posted 52 catches for 630 yards and seven touchdowns at Jacksonville State and briefly tried out with the Tennessee Titans, now has to prove himself to the Saints before serving his suspension, even as a WWE future looms in the background.

Rechsteiner says he wants to play football as long as possible but plans to transition to WWE afterward, encouraged by his cousin and current WWE star Bron Breakker, with whom he trains and has already signed a NIL deal connecting him to the company.

Undrafted New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, has been suspended for the first six games of the 2026 NFL season but can still use training camp and preseason to fight for a roster spot.

Brock Rechsteiner already has a backup plan if the NFL doesn't work out: join the family business. According to The New York Post, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has been suspended for the first six games of the 2026 NFL season, throwing another obstacle into the New Orleans Saints rookie's fight for a roster spot. The NFL announced the suspension on Thursday, August 6, but did not disclose the reason. Rechsteiner can still practice during training camp and play in New Orleans' three preseason games before the suspension takes effect.

That makes the next few weeks especially important for the undrafted wide receiver. But if football eventually runs its course, Rechsteiner hasn't exactly been coy about what comes next. “I want to play football for as long as I can, give it the best shot I can,” Rechsteiner said. “But once I’m done playing football, I’ll get into it, for sure. I’ll be getting into WWE.” And yes, another Steiner in WWE would make plenty of sense. Brock's father, Scott Steiner, became one of the most recognizable wrestlers of the WCW era, first dominating the tag-team division with his brother Rick before reinventing himself as the muscle-bound, trash-talking “Big Poppa Pump.” The Steiner Brothers collected championships across WWE, WCW, and New Japan before entering the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. The family's current connection to WWE is even closer. Rick Steiner's son—and Brock's first cousin—is Bron Breakker, who has emerged as one of WWE's biggest stars of his generation. According to Brock, Breakker has already been recruiting him for a future inside the squared circle.