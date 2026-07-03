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Dianna Russini Bodycam Exposes New Details Behind ‘FaceTime Coach’ Ticket Story
The footage shows Russini mentioning Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll, then showing Kevin O’Connell texts instead of FaceTiming a coach.
How Dianna Russini’s Reported $800K NFL Insider Job Unraveled Amid the Mike Vrabel Scandal
How one of sports media’s highest-paid NFL reporters went from rising star at The Athletic to resigning amid questions over access, ethics and those viral Vrabel photos.
The 20 Best Sports Moments of 2026 (So Far)
From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Rented a Private Boat While She Was Pregnant, Documents Allege
The June 2021 boat rental in Tennessee reportedly came roughly two months before Russini gave birth to a boy she named Michael.
Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Kissed at a Bar Six Years Before Current Scandal, New Photos Show
The two were recently spotted holding hands and hugging at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona.
Dianna Russini Resigns From 'The Athletic' Following Mike Vrabel Speculation
"This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process."