Dianna Russini

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Latest Stories

New Bodycam Footage Reveals Dianna Russini Lied About 'FaceTiming a Coach' During Traffic Ticket Stop
Sports

Dianna Russini Bodycam Exposes New Details Behind ‘FaceTime Coach’ Ticket Story

The footage shows Russini mentioning Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll, then showing Kevin O’Connell texts instead of FaceTiming a coach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Dianna Russini's Staggering $800K Salary Revealed
Sports

How Dianna Russini’s Reported $800K NFL Insider Job Unraveled Amid the Mike Vrabel Scandal

How one of sports media’s highest-paid NFL reporters went from rising star at The Athletic to resigning amid questions over access, ethics and those viral Vrabel photos.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks celebrate winning the NBA Championship; Bam Adebayo recognizes his 83 point game: Jack Hughes celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2026 Wintery Olympics.
Bets

The 20 Best Sports Moments of 2026 (So Far)

From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.

Thomas Golianopoulos24 days ago
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini
Pop Culture

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Rented a Private Boat While She Was Pregnant, Documents Allege

The June 2021 boat rental in Tennessee reportedly came roughly two months before Russini gave birth to a boy she named Michael.

Andrew White73 days ago
Dianna Russini in a blue dress poses at a Fanatics event. Mike Vrabel in a Patriots vest speaks at a podium with NFL logos in the background.
Sports

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel Kissed at a Bar Six Years Before Current Scandal, New Photos Show

The two were recently spotted holding hands and hugging at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Joe Price86 days ago
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Dianna Russini
Sports

Dianna Russini Resigns From 'The Athletic' Following Mike Vrabel Speculation

"This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process."

Trey Alston95 days ago

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