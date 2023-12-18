Anthony Edwards Addresses Accusation He Pressured Model to Get an Abortion

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has responded to accusations he pressured an Instagram model to get an abortion.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," he wrote in a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."