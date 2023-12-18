Anthony Edwards Addresses Accusation He Pressured Model to Get an Abortion

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has responded to accusations he pressured an Instagram model to get an abortion.
"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," he wrote in a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."
His comments come not long after Instagram model Paige Jordae leaked an alleged text message exchange in which he asked her to get an abortion after she shared a picture of a positive pregnancy test. "Hell nawl can't do dis," Edwards allegedly wrote in the texts. "So now what... What a great response," she replied, to which he wrote, "Get a abortion lol."
The drama comes less than a week after Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirmed she's expecting her first child with him.
This story is being updated.