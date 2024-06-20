10 NBA Prospects You Shouldn't Sleep On

Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

An NBA team’s fortune can swing dramatically based on the decisions it makes on draft night. Look no further than this year’s NBA Finals: the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks probably wouldn’t have made it there without shrewd choices in recent years—Jaylen Brown (No. 3 overall in 2016) and Jayson Tatum (No. 3 in 2017) for the former, and Luka Dončić (No. 3 in 2018, acquired via a draft-night trade) for the latter. These players became franchise cornerstones and transformed their teams into championship contenders.





Because the stakes are so high, NBA teams prepare years ahead for this event, spending countless hours scouting kids well before they are draft-ready. It’s a meticulous process of evaluating talent, projecting growth, and trying to understand a player’s background and psychological makeup. It’s both a science and an art.





With this year’s draft fast approaching (June 26-27), we’ve compiled a guide to 10 prospects, from international stars to college standouts and G League prodigies—and please note, this isn’t a mock draft order, but instead a who’s-who of the players to know. Although some pundits have pegged the 2024 class as a weak one, the lack of a clear frontrunner makes it one of the most exciting in recent memory. (Plus, the Bronny effect!) Now is the time to get familiar with some of the prospects who could soon be household names.



