10 NBA Prospects You Shouldn't Sleep On

With this year’s NBA draft fast approaching (June 26-27), we’ve compiled a guide to the 10 best prospects.

Jun 20, 2024
UConn basketball player, Tristen Newton, dribbling a basketball during a game
Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

An NBA team’s fortune can swing dramatically based on the decisions it makes on draft night. Look no further than this year’s NBA Finals: the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks probably wouldn’t have made it there without shrewd choices in recent years—Jaylen Brown (No. 3 overall in 2016) and Jayson Tatum (No. 3 in 2017) for the former, and Luka Dončić (No. 3 in 2018, acquired via a draft-night trade) for the latter. These players became franchise cornerstones and transformed their teams into championship contenders.


Because the stakes are so high, NBA teams prepare years ahead for this event, spending countless hours scouting kids well before they are draft-ready. It’s a meticulous process of evaluating talent, projecting growth, and trying to understand a player’s background and psychological makeup. It’s both a science and an art.


With this year’s draft fast approaching (June 26-27), we’ve compiled a guide to 10 prospects, from international stars to college standouts and G League prodigies—and please note, this isn’t a mock draft order, but instead a who’s-who of the players to know. Although some pundits have pegged the 2024 class as a weak one, the lack of a clear frontrunner makes it one of the most exciting in recent memory. (Plus, the Bronny effect!) Now is the time to get familiar with some of the prospects who could soon be household names.


Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

10. Bronny James (USC) - PG/SG

Jonathan Kuminga, wearing a sleeveless jersey and shorts, stands on a basketball court holding a basketball at the NBA Draft Combine
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Joe Young

Yes, we need to start with Lebron’s son. For years, Bronny has been working on carving out his own path. Standing at 6’2” with a long wingspan (6’7”), Bronny is an athletic guard with a strong frame and high basketball IQ – which you’d expect given his genetics and exposure to the game. He showed promise during his one year at USC. He’s a high-energy and disruptive defender, he can finish with either hand, and he has picturesque shooting form. Bronny was considered a top-10 prospect before suffering a cardiac arrest in July 2023. (He was medically cleared to enter the draft in May 2024.) 

9. Reed Sheppard (Kentucky) - SG

Adou Thiero and Henry Coleman III playing in a college basketball game. Thiero is dribbling the ball, with Coleman on defense. Crowd is in the background
Andy Lyons / Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Jeff Teague

Sheppard is a sharpshooting guard from Kentucky who caught scouts’ attention for his scoring prowess. At 6’3” and 181 pounds, Sheppard isn’t very big, but his abilities to knock down shots from beyond the arc and create his own shot make him an enticing offensive weapon. His draft stock has also gone up because scouts like his work ethic. With a knack for making clutch plays and defensive tenacity, Sheppard is a well-rounded prospect.

8. Zach Edey (Purdue) - C

Zach Edey of Purdue dribbles a basketball while Adama Sanogo of Connecticut defends during a game. An official is visible in the background
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Boban Marjanovic

Edey, standing at an imposing 7’4” and weighing 299 pounds, is a massive center from Purdue. College hoops fans know him well, as he won national college player of the year honors in both 2023 and 2024. Edey is a dominant interior scorer with a soft touch around the rim and, as you’d expect, excellent rebounding abilities. His size and strength make him a formidable presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively. His perimeter game is limited, so he’s more of an old-school big guy, but Edey’s ability to dominate the paint and his durability make him a potential lottery pick.

7. Nikola Topic (Serbia) - PG

Basketball players in action during a game: a player in a red and white jersey prepares to shoot while two opponents in yellow and blue jerseys attempt to block
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Goran Dragic

Topic is a big point guard (6’6”) from Serbia who has been drawing comparisons to some of the best international guards who have transitioned to the NBA. He has exceptional playmaking ability and court vision, which allow him to orchestrate an offense with ease. Topic is a fun player to watch, and his ability to handle pressure and make smart decisions under duress are a testament to his maturity. He should be able to contribute to an NBA squad from the jump.

6. Dalton Knecht (Tennessee) - SG

Basketball player wearing a &quot;Vols&quot; jersey with an SEC patch and NCAA badge on the court during a game
Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Mike Miller

Knecht, a senior from Tennessee, brings a wealth of experience and scoring ability to the table. At 6’6” and 213 pounds, Knecht has a strong build and a knack for finding his way to the basket. 

His improved shooting and defensive capabilities make him a well-rounded prospect with few gaps in his game. Also, Knecht’s ability to absolutely catch fire from deep and his ambidextrous finishing at the rim make him a dynamic offensive weapon.

5. Jared McCain (Duke) - PG

Basketball player Jeremy Roach wearing a Duke jersey is dribbling a ball during a game
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Donte DiVincenzo

What’s a draft list without at least one Blue Devil? McCain is a sharpshooting point guard from California with a savvy sense for playmaking. Standing at 6’2” and 203 pounds, McCain can knock down shots from beyond the arc. He’s a methodical ball-handler and hard-nosed defender. He doesn’t have the quickest first step, but his shooting prowess and composure make him a solid prospect.

4. Ron Holland (G League Ignite) - SF

Basketball player for the NBA G League Ignite team, wearing a sleeveless jersey with number 0, is on the court during a game
David Becker / NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Andrew Wiggins

Holland took the unconventional route by joining the G League. At 6’7” and 197 pounds, he is a thin but exhilarating small forward known for his explosive athleticism and high motor. He excels in transition and has a knack for making highlight-reel plays on both ends of the court. Look for clips of this guy on your social media feed. Holland’s experience against professional competition has accelerated his development, making him ready to contribute immediately at the next level.

3. Zaccharie Risacher (France) - SF

Basketball player with jersey number 10 dribbles the ball on an indoor court during a game
Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Rashard Lewis

Risacher is a 6’9” small forward with a polished all-around game. His length and athleticism make him a disruptive force on defense, so he might be viewed as a defensive specialist, but he can also score from all three levels. His basketball IQ and playmaking skills are advanced for his age (19), making him a potential future star in the league. Risacher has the versatility to fit into various roles, which is why his name should be one of the first called on draft night.

2. Stephon Castle (UConn) - PG/SG

Tristen Newton plays basketball for the Connecticut Huskies, dribbling the ball during a game. He wears a white jersey with the number 5
Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Jrue Holiday

A 6’6” combo guard from UConn, Castle brings a rare combination of size and skill to the backcourt. As a freshman playing under Dan Hurley and helping lead his team to a national title, Castle demonstrated abilities to control the tempo of the game, facilitate for teammates, and score when needed. Add his defensive prowess and leadership qualities to that skill set, and you have the top guard in this year’s draft. Castle’s shooting remains a work in progress, but the Georgia native has superstar potential if his jumper improves.

1. Alex Sarr (France) - C

A basketball player is about to take a shot during a game. He wears a red and yellow jersey with the number 20
Colin Murty / AFP via Getty Images

NBA Ceiling: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The French phenom! Standing at 7’1”, Sarr is a versatile big man with a unique skill set. He combines impressive shot-blocking abilities with a smooth shooting touch. He’s agile for his size, too, capable of running the floor and finishing strong at the rim. NBA scouts are particularly excited about his potential to stretch the floor with his outside shooting. You don’t find many 7-footers like him. His defensive versatility and effort make him a potential game-changer at the next level, and he is likely to be the first player selected in this year’s NBA Draft.

