ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Houston Rockets have agreed to send Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round pick. Shams Charania details the protections tied to the first-rounder.

According to Wojnarowski, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard were able to finalize a deal "within a few hours" after breaking off talks weeks ago.

Stone may have been more inclined to re-engage with Sheppard after Westbrook reportedly failed to report for the start of training camp.

Despite having 14 NBA All-Star selections between them, Wall and Westbrook carry a ton of injury baggage. Westbrook has dealt with a handful of knee injuries throughout his career, while Wall hasn't played in an NBA game since December 2018 after undergoing heel surgery, followed by a procedure to address a ruptured Achilles.

Wall will become James Harden’s third backcourt teammate in as many seasons. While Chris Paul offered more efficient perimeter shooting, Westbrook and Wall have a very similar skill set, which makes this trade difficult to access.

Wizards fans are expressing their appreciation for what Wall meant to DC, on and off the court.