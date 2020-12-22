We all know that 2020 isn't a normal year by any stretch. The weirdness of this year has also stretched to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, which will now be held virtually and played via Madden. To be honest, that's not a bad comprimise since the game can't be played in person. Might as well let the guys have some fun. With the official rosters announced last night, EA and Madden are taking things one step further and allowing fans to try and help their favorite players get into the game.

How? Well, all you have to do is score TDs with the selected 32 players from the pool and the totals will be tallied after two weeks and top scorer from each conference will then be added to the Pro Bowl. Quite literally putting the choice into the fans' hands. Included in the pool of 32 players are Jarvis Landry, James Robinson, Frank Gore, Corey Davis, JuJu Smith Schuster, Allen Robinson, and more. Check out the full details of the challenge below and check out legendary WR Chad Johnson talking about the challenge and more on the latest episode of the Complex Sports Podcast right here.