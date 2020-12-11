In honour of NBA 2K21's release on PlayStation 5, we've brought together four of the most influential players in the UK music scene for the first ever 'LORDS OF THE COURT' tournament to crown the scene's biggest 2K baller – and it's finally time to crown the champion.

'LORDS OF THE COURT' saw P Money, Henrie, Che Lingo and Damn Shaq go to battle in a one-on-one knockout tournament, representing their favourite NBA teams on the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21. After P Money took down Henrie in the first semi-final, and Damn Shaq elimited Che Lingo in the second knockout tie, the grand final sees grime icon P Money clash with DJ and Presenter, Damn Shaq.

With the stakes never higher, each player put their faith in some of NBA 2K21's biggest ballers to secure the victory. P Money goes with a Houston Rockets line up including James Harden, while Shaq sets his sights on the Dallas Mavericks and their star player Luka Doncic.

Getting into his opponent's head before the big game, P Money played down his chances: "I'm glad to be in the final. He's got more to lose than me because he plays the game!"

Meanwhile, Shaq admitted to being thrown off his game plan: "I can't come with the mad energy, because P has come with the humble ting! It's gonna be the underdog story I've seen this a million times."

Watch the final and see who takes home the 'LORDS OF THE COURT' crown for the next year.

NBA 2K21 is available now for PlayStation®5*. Order via 2K now.

*PlayStation 5 required to play the next-generation version of NBA 2K21.