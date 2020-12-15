Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is insisting that he did not poop when he took a quick trip to the locker room during his team's Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson, who attributed his break to "cramps," headed to the locker room during the third quarter.

NFL Twitter had a field day and responded with a variety of pooping jokes and of course compared Jackson to Paul Pierce.

"I was cramping," Jackson said. "I didn't pull a Paul Pierce."

Jackson's explanation for his detour into the locker room didn't convince everyone.

Poop jokes aside, the Ravens ended up wining the game against the Browns with a final score of 47-42.