Grenfell Athletic FC have linked up with Kitlocker to present the club's new home and away shirts, with every kit purchase helping to uplift the West London club's local community.

Founded shortly after the tragic fire in 2017, the club was created as a community hub by local man, Rupert Taylor, who saw that the people of the Grenfell area needed a positive outlet to help them through a time of unparalleled tragedy.

With the team currently playing in the Middlesex County football league, the club has now proudly stitched into its community. Grenfell Athletic have released home (green) and away (pewter) shirts that are woven through the brickwork, embroidered into the walkways and sewn into the pavements as a beacon of hope for the people of W11. Both kits include the iconic GAFC crest as well as a tribute to the 72 people who tragically lost their lives in the fire.

The kit launch is an attempt generate global awareness of the club and it's solidarity with their #FabricOfTheCommunity mantra, with all proceeds going into the development of the football club – with the eventual aim to help realise the club’s aspirations to launch womens and junior sides.

Get a closer look at the Grenfell Athletic 2020/21 jerseys below, and head to Kitlocker to purchase the kits and support the Grenfell community.