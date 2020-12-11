The Baltimore Ravens created a mild stir on Twitter after they posted a reworked version of Taylor Swift's album art.

Hours after Swift released her surprise album Evermore, the NFL team shared a photoshopped image of the project's back cover, in which Swift was replaced by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The doctored picture listed "Nevermore" as the album title and included a tracklist with cuts like, "Raven," "Color Rush," "No Holding," "No Penalty," "Marquise," and a closing title track featuring Edgar Allan. The last record was a nod to literary legend Edgar Allen Poe, whose 1845 poem The Raven inspired the team's name.

Check out Swift's original art below.

At first glance, the photoshopped image featuring Jackson seems pretty harmless; however, fans quickly pointed out that the landscape seen in the photograph appeared to be a cotton field, which, needless to say, didn't go over too well among Twitter users.

The Ravens have since deleted the tweet.