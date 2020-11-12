It’s wild to think about trading either of the Rockets’ two former MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but the reality could mean that’s the best move for the franchise that’s experienced plenty of turmoil. We already broke down potential Harden moves, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that the thought of the Rockets blowing things up is fresh in everyone's minds at the moment. We now know that Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, according to Shams.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

The real question is should they do it? With Daryl Morey out as GM, nothing would really come as a surprise and with Covid-19 expected to impact the financial future of the salary cap and the league, we might see some weird stuff over the next few weeks. Could the Bucks use a Westbrook trade to try and keep Giannis happy? What about the Knicks trying to make a splash? We all know the NBA offseason can get unpredictable, so nothing should be ruled out.

Harden and Westbrook only have one year together that resulted in a second-round exit from the playoffs, but even that short burst together could be all there is in this chapter for Houston. If the Rockets do decide to enter the rebuilding phase and trade Russell Westbrook, here are five options they could potentially consider.