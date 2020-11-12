The NFL season is cruising (sort of) along. There's been some hiccups, and you never really know when a team could get shut down due to COVID-19, but we're here for week eight, and the picks are still rolling in. At this point in the season, you have a pretty good idea about who is good and who isn't, unless you look at the NFC East, where everyone is bad but it doesn't matter because someone has to win it. Tom Brady and the Bucs look very legit and Antonio Brown will finally make his debut this week. The Steelers might be the best team in football, while both teams in New York might be the worst. The Patriots have a losing record and the Miami Dolphins have a winning record. 2020 is realy weird.

Like always, these are our straight up picks and not ATS. For all our NFL bets of the week, tune into the Complex Sports Load Management podcast, where we break down every game by the spread. Not to toot our own horn, but we're on a pretty crazy ATS picks streak right now. So if you're into that kind of thing, check out the podcast. As for the straight-up picks, Angel put up a crazy 13-1 record last week, but the rest of the guys remain in striking distance. Let's get to the week 10 picks.

Overall Records

Chopz - 83-49

Adam - 85-47

Angel - 91-41

Zion - 86-48