Saturday's game between Missouri and Florida took a violent and ugly turn.

As pointed out by 247Sports, tensions peaked toward the end of the first half, after Gators QB Kyle Trask took a late hit from Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat.

As the teams made their way off the field and toward the locker rooms, several players were seen pushing and shoving. Moments later, a full-on brawl broke out on the field between the athletes and members of the coaching staff. Gators coach Dan Mullen was also spotted in a shouting match with Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz before referees managed to get both sides to cool down.

Following the scuffle, Mullen was seen entering the tunnel before throwing his hands up in the air in an apparent attempt to hype up the crowd. And it clearly worked.

According to 247Sports, Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected from the game, along with Tigers linebacker Tre Williams. The teams were each given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

You can check out some of the reactions to the fight below.