Beyond AEW's smaller wrestlers, Scorpio Sky seems poised to succeed as one of the original members of promotion's roster and its first African American male signee. The 18-year wrestling world veteran had a breakout year in 2019, when he became one-half of the inaugural AEW world tag team champions and boasted the best record in the company with 12 wins and four losses. Sky also quietly scored more wins than any other member of The Elite, including Kenny Omega, and even boasts a victory against Chris Jericho. Pointedly, Sky was the first man on the roster to pin Le Champion and is proud to help carry the banner for Black wrestlers in AEW.

“If you look at pro wrestling now, there are a lot more people of color being heavily profiled, which is a great thing, ” Sky says. “I think kids of color can look up and say, Okay, I see people on television. I see people in wrestling that look like me, so maybe I can do it too. And I think that's going to do a lot for their confidence.”

Of course, Scorpio Sky’s stable, SoCal Uncensored, lost the tag titles to Omega and Adam Page on the January 22 episode of Dynamite. But Sky is still having a strong year, even putting the world on notice as he cut the best promo of his career on the August 4 episode of AEW Dark.