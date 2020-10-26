People are going in on ex-NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia after he criticized Cam Newton during NBC Sports Bay Area's San Francisco 49ers postgame show. Garcia essentially said that Newton shouldn't dress the way he does because he's not playing well.

"You get yanked in the second half, there's nothing good going your way," Garcia, who played for the 49ers for part of his NFL career, said. "So why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I'd be trying to ask the equipment managers: Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I'll show up on the field and do the best that I can."

Garcia elaborated, saying that it "goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium," adding that "what he's doing on the field does not translate to being that guy."

Garcia's co-host pointed out tat Joe Namath wore fur coats in professional settings, to which Garcia responded: "When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and go out and do it, wear whatever the hell you want. But right now I’m not buying it.”

The 49ers beat the New England Patriots 33-6 on Sunday, and Newton was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing three interceptions.

It was puzzling to many why Garcia would equate Cam's poor play with what he should or shouldn't be wearing. Newton has become known for his flamboyant sense of fashion, so it was no surprise to see many come to Newton's defense, with some people pointing out that Garcia's take had racist connotations.Check out what people had to say about Jeff Garcia's criticisms of Newton's dress code down below.