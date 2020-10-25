Ryquell Armstead is reportedly having a difficult time bouncing back after contracting COVID-19.

ESPN reports that while the Jacksonville Jaguars running back was anticipated to take over as the team’s starting running back and replace Leonard Fournette, it appears that Armstead is not ready to play again this season due to symptoms he’s experiencing from coronavirus.

Armstead has had a rough go with the virus—more than what was expected. He’s been hospitalized twice and is suffering from a few problems due to COVID, like serious respiratory issues.

After the Jaguars had already put Armstead on their reserve/COVID-19 list once this season, the team had to do it again during the first week in September. Head Coach Doug Marrone said he was unable to “put an exact timetable” on Armstead’s healing time but said, “he’ll be out a while.”

It’s believed that the 23-year-old will make a come back next season at full strength, sources told ESPN. Armstead was expected to be a critical player when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With him on the bench, rookie undrafted free agent James Robinson has stepped up as the Jaguars’ starting running back.