Some people who were a part of a pro-Trump car caravan in Arizona said that DeAndre Hopkins weaved through their ranks and flipped them off as he was driving down the freeway on Sunday, azcentral.com reports.

Those involved in the caravan took to Twitter to complain about the way Hopkins was driving, saying that he apparently was putting them at risk and was swerving through traffic.

While those who were involved in the caravan were upset with Hopkins, others on Twitter took the opposite stance and said that him flipping off Trump supporters is nothing compared to the many indiscretions of Trump himself.

Azcentral.com also reports that the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that it did not have any record of a traffic stop involving Hopkins, so his driving might not have been as reckless as the caravan is making it out to be on social media.