John Wall issued an apology Sunday after a video of the Washington Wizards star appearing to throw up gang signs surfaced online.

In his statement, Wall apologized to his family, teammates, and friends, acknowledging he made a mistake while also vowing to do better. "First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret," he wrote. "I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court."

Wall missed much of the 2018-19 season and the entire 2019-20 campaign after he suffered a left heel injury followed by a ruptured Achilles. Last month, Wall's teammate Thomas Bryant told ESPN Insider Jordan Schultz that best was yet to come with the five-time All-Star.

"The J-Wall that guys have seen throughout the playoffs and all that – he's going to be better than that," Bryant said. "We haven't gotten the best J-Wall, and that's another scary thing because he's going to be way better than he was before. I've seen the work. I've seen his workouts. I know his passion, his mindset. And he has something to prove as well."

As Wall waits for the opportunity to prove himself out on the court, he's also apparently working towards getting his business degree at the University of Kentucky.