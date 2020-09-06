In a heartbreaking post shared on Instagram, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell penned an emotional tribute to his grandmother following her death.

"I'm messed up man," he wrote alongside a touching photo of the two together. "I’m in shock! You were such a fighter! Without you this family isn’t here! From the trips to see you in Georgia or the family reunions or even back in Dobbs Ferry! Trying to teach me and Jordan Spanish! There is no Donovan Mitchell without you! I don’t get here if it wasnt for you! The man I am today the mother I have today and the sister I have today was your legacy... started with you coming from Panama."

It's been known for quite some time now that Mitchell was very close to his grandmother, as his mother Nicole revealed in a 2019 Players Tribune piece that they shared a very close bond. "Whenever we used to go over to his grandma's house for dinner, we'd clear off the coffee table and he'd hop up there and dance to her old records," she said. "That was our ritual. We'd have a nice little dance party."

In his touching tribute, he wrote that the last game of his she got to see had him score 57, which is a career-best for him. "The last game you were able to see was me scoring 57.... who would’ve thought," he continued. "That was all you pulling me along... you stayed strong to watch me through it! I love you grandma I will forever miss you! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."

On Twitter, he shared another brief message to show how much she meant to him. "There's no me without you... I love you grandma," he tweeted.

RIP.