As we still try to wrap our heads around the concept of playoff hockey in August, the sheer absurdity of it all is highlighted by the NHL’s decision to loosen the reins around the players’ game-day attire. Gone are the flashy suits—sorry Pastrnak—and loud ties. In its place is the hockey equivalent of casual wear—and it’s turning heads. From man buns to flip flops, here’s what some of your favourite players have chosen to wear when given the opportunity to forgo the suit in favour of their own duds.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

In the latest chapter of the Matthews-Bieber friendship, the Leafs’ superstar center was spotted wearing the pop star’s clothing line Drew House. As the Buds’ resident fashion icon, Matthews has a well-earned reputation for sporting the best duds on the team—so much so that even his dressed-down attire and sneaker game are on point.

Last night, he paid tribute to the Raptors—on the same night the Buds were using the NBA champions' change room—by rocking an old-school dino drip.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Better watch out, AM34—William Nylander is coming for that Best-Dressed Leaf throne. Big Willy Style has been getting some proper fits off in the the bubble, like this Burberry shorts-and-Jordans combo.

Mathieu Joseph, Tampa Bay Lightning

A loosened dress code leaves room for players to share causes and organizations close to their hearts, and Joseph clearly jumped on the opportunity. The Bolts’ winger turned heads recently when he was spotted in the new We Skate For hoodie in support of Black Lives Matter.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets' Finnish phenom has been coming correct to games—here, he dons a Fear of God long-sleeve crewneck and some sweats. Seeing as he's apparently spent the quarantine taking Lambo selfies, we imagine there are plenty more drips where this came from.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets

Everyone loves a good Canadian tuxedo, and the Columbus goaltender absolutely nails it here in a skinny-jeaned take on the staple.

Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

Giving us serious Jason Momoa vibes, the Hawks’ D-man took full advantage of the NHL’s new lax rules and literally let his hair down to fully embrace the flow in all its curly, messy glory. We give it a 10/10.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames

We never thought we’d see the day when the ubiquitous hockey flow would be pulled back… into a man bun. Yet, teammates Gaudreau and Monahan had us seeing double when they showed off their new ‘dos during a recent press conference. Brownie points to Gaudreau for the team-repping mask.

Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia Flyers

You’re probably thinking that this is a paparazzi snap of the Flyers’ amped-up mascot Gritty hiding beneath those cool shades and mask, but you’d be wrong—we think. The Philly winger jumped feet first into the playoffs looking an awful lot like the fan fave mascot, but we’re kind of loving the rugged aesthetic.

Elias Petterson, Vancouver Canucks

Forget Taco Tuesday: the Canucks’ centre is ready to celebrate the Mexican staple any day of the week. Pair it with a bucket hat and it’s the one-two fashion combo we can get onboard with in this strange, strange hockey season.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Pastrnak (pictured with teammate David Krejci) makes the classic T-shirt and shorts pairing look good. It almost makes you forget the eclectic fashion sense he typically prefers—almost. Any way you slice it, he’ll always be one of the sports worlds fashion MVPs.

Ethan Bear, Edmonton Oilers

The Regina-born Cree-Canadian relished the opportunity to get back to his roots by donning a jersey that featured his name in Cree syllabics. It’s the kind of change we want to see more of in the NHL.