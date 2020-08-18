Space Jam: A New Legacy has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming movie that features LeBron James in the new Tune Squad jersey.

The 12-second first look clip was introduced by Maverick Carter and shared on social media.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

"I'm gonna be honest completely with you guys, when I found out about the project, I was like it's Space Jam!" LeBron previously said of the movie when speaking to the cast and crew on the last day of filming. "It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down Space Jam."

The upcoming movie that will star LeBron James in the role previously held by Michael Jordan will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, Duncan Henderson, Carter, and James. Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Eric Bauza, and Kath Soucie are also set to star in the Looney Tunes flick. Coogler and Sev Ohanian wrote the script.

A New Legacy is tentatively scheduled to be released to theaters on July 16, 2021. The original Space Jam movie, which starred Billy West, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, and Danny DeVito, hit theaters all the way back in 1996.

