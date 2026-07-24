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Sports

MLB Players Complain to MLBPA Over New See-Through Uniform Pants

An MLB spokesperson claimed the material and thickness of the jerseys are the same as last year.

Mark Elibert883 days ago
national hockey league logo on the ice
Sports

Fanatics To Replace Adidas As Official NHL Uniform Outfitter

Starting in the 2024-25 season, Fanatics will replace Adidas as the official on-ice uniform outfitter for the NHL after signing a 10-year agreement.

Louis Pavlakos1223 days ago
pink
Music

Pink Offers to Pay Fine for Norwegian Women's Handball Team That Refused to Wear Bikini Bottoms

Pink offered to pay the considerable fine for the Norwegian women's handball team, who violated a dress code rule that the singer called "sexist."

Brenton Blanchet1826 days ago
olympic uniform
Style

Telfar Clemens to Design Olympic Uniforms for Liberia

The Liberian-American’s brand TELFAR announced on Monday that it is set to be the official sponsor of the Liberian National Team during the Olympics.

Brenton Blanchet1860 days ago
lebron space jam sneak peek
Sports

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Shares Sneak Peek Featuring LeBron James in Tune Squad Jersey

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming movie that features LeBron James in the new Tune Squad jersey. 

Abel Shifferaw2168 days ago
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A General View of the Los Angeles Rams end zone Logo
Sports

Fans React to the Los Angeles Rams' New Uniforms

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams became the latest NFL team to unveil their new uniforms ahead of the 2020 season, and fans did not go easy on them.

Xavier Hamilton2264 days ago
The helmet of an Atlanta Falcons player
Sports

Fans Aren't Loving the Atlanta Falcons' New Uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons are the latest NFL team to unveil new uniforms.

Xavier Hamilton2300 days ago
batman
Pop Culture

Here's a Better Look at Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Batsuit and Accessories

Earlier this month, Matt Reeves shared a camera test for the new Batsuit.

tara mahadevan2346 days ago
An Atlanta police vehicle sits parked outside State Farm Arena
Life

Black Georgia Deputy Forced to Resign Because He 'Disgraced the Uniform' by Wearing Afro Wig

Deputy Antonio Perryman went on to accuse Sheriff Mann of being hypocritical.

Xavier Hamilton2483 days ago
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Jordan All Star Uniform 2019
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils Uniforms for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Jordan Brand pays homage to the hometown host Charlotte Hornets and the first Charlotte All-Star Game in 1991 with its new uniforms for the 2019 All-Star Game.

Brandon Richard2739 days ago
Pharrell's Moncler outerwear
Life

English School Bans High-End Winter Coats to Stop 'Poverty-Shaming'

The ban on expensive coats from brands like Moncler is meant to keep poorer students from feeling ashamed.

Alex Galbraith2807 days ago
Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms
Sports

Here Are All 30 of Nike's NBA 'City Edition' Uniforms

Nike has slowly been revealing their "City Edition" uniforms, and now all 30 have been released.

countcenci2815 days ago
Dwyane Wade in 2017 18 Miami Heat City Edition uniforms
Sports

Miami Heat Channel 'Miami Vice' With 'Vice Nights' City Edition Uniforms

The newest Miami Heat City Edition uniforms will have fans calling Goran Dragic and Josh Richardson Crockett and Tubbs after the Michael Mann-produced TV show.

countcenci2819 days ago
prince guitar performance
Sports

Purple Minnesota Timberwolves Jerseys Honor Prince

Nike creates a "City" themed uniform to pay homage to the late legend.

Kyle Shokeye2832 days ago
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LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James Isn't Used to Wearing a Lakers Uniform Yet

LeBron James suited up with the Lakers for the first time in his 15-year career. While the purple and gold is iconic, it felt "different" for James.

countcenci2854 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas
Sports

The Indians Have Finally Done Away With the Chief Wahoo Logo on Uniforms

The Cleveland Indians are removing the controversial "Chief Wahoo" logo from their uniforms beginning in 2019.

Aaron C. Mansfield3099 days ago

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