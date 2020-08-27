UPDATED 8/2/20, 8:35 p.m. ET: In a statement released by Van Wagenen, he clarifies that he made a mistake by directing his remarks at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as the idea of a delayed start actually came from Mets owner Jeff Wilpon.

Manfred later released a statement saying that he never "attempted in any way to prevent players from expressing themselves by not playing..."

Manfred denies allegations in the leaked BVW video: “I have not attempted in any way to prevent players from expressing themselves by not playing, nor have I suggested any alternative form of protest to any Club personnel or any player. Any suggestion to the contrary is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/Bb4sHMu5Gg — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 28, 2020

See original story below.

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was caught criticizing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred during the team's pregame conference Thursday.

Van Wagenen's issue stems from Manfred suggesting an alternative due to scheduling problems, upon receiving word that the Mets were contemplating boycotting tonight's game against the Miami Marlins.

Van Wagenen reveals that Manfred wanted both teams to take the field for their 7:10 p.m. game as scheduled, walk off the field, and return an hour later to play. "And Rob — exactly what you and I were talking about — at a leadership level, he doesn't get it," he said. "He just doesn't get it."

Following last night's win over the Marlins, Mets' Dominic Smith became emotional while speaking with reporters about his thoughts in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Prior to yesterday's game, Smith took a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

He later explained why he did it.

"We're going to take the pulse of our players and give them an opportunity to have a voice, and we want to empower them to have a voice," Van Wagenen said during an appearance on the New York-based radio station WFAN, per Yahoo. "But what's going on is upsetting. What I saw from Dom Smith yesterday upsets me that he's feeling that pain. That Black people across the country are feeling the pain. It's outrageous. It really is. And the fact that we're still facing these situations at this point in our society is upsetting."

In the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Marlins, the Mets appeared to be leaning towards a boycott since their manager never released a lineup. Nevertheless, both teams showed up for the national anthem, and looked prepared to play.

Led by Smith and Billy Hamilton, the Mets took the field. Both teams walked out of their respective dugouts and held a 42-second moment of silence before making their way back into the clubhouse. All that was left behind was a Black Lives Matter shirt over home plate.