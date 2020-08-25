On this week's episode, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by NBA champion Channing Frye to talk about the ongoing NBA Playoffs, playing with LeBron James & Kyrie Irving, his love of the Blazers, Luka Doncic, and much more. Later PGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau, in the middle of the FedExCup Playoffs and fresh off an impressive finish in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, joins the pod to talk about his rise in popularity, who his Shooter McGavin is, playing with Tiger Woods, and more. The crew ends the show answering fan calls.