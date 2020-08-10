Enes Kanter has been focused on combating Turkey's oppressive government. Despite having a global view of morals and politics, Kanter seemed to overlook the social ramifications of pairing himself with 6ix9ine.

On Monday, Kanter released a video of 6ix9ine telling his fans to sign a petition for Kanter's You Are My Hope initiative.

You Are My Hope is an organization that works to free people who have been jailed by the Turkish government for opposing the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kanter has been on the front lines of the political struggle in Turkey, speaking out against Erdoğan and his supporters.

People were not moved by 6ix9ine's message. They even used this as an opportunity to highlight the flaws in the rapper's character including being sexual assault convictions.

Kanter's political position has put him in the crosshairs. In 2019, Turkey attempted to extradite Kanter from the United States because he was suspected of being part of a "terror organization" due to his ties to Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen has been accused by the Turkish government of trying to organize a failed military coup in 2016.

The threat became so severe that former New York Knick couldn't play in the team's London game due to fear attempts would be made on his life. Kanter has since renounced his Turkish citizenship and is now stateless.