After years and years of pushback, it looks like Dan Snyder and the Washington Redskins are finally going to be forced to change their team name and logo. There's been nothing official at this point, but after Fed-Ex, who owns the naming rights to the stadium the team plays in, officially asked for the team to change the name, it seems inevitable. Not only that, but Nike has also pulled all Redskins gear from their online store. The writing is on the wall and it's long overdue.

It's unclear how prepared Snyder and company are for this or how quickly it could be done with NFL training camp set to begin in less than a month. As Adam Schefter pointed out on Twitter, a team changing their name without moving cities has happened before, most notably with the Tennessee Titans changing from the Oilers. It's way past the time for the Washington football team to get a new identity, and this should surely put other franchises like the Cleveland Indians on notice that they'll probably have to do the same.

With a new name and logo likely on the way in Washington, we decided to help out and offer up some possible team names free of charge. You're welcome, Dan. We'll make sure to send an invoice if you pick any of these. And of course, Twitter has had plenty of suggestions for the new name, as well. There's options everywhere, Dan. Just pick one.

Washington Sentinels

Go full Shane Falco with it. The fictional D.C. team from the 2000 movie The Replacements with Keanu Reeves as the starting QB not only had a great name in the Sentinels, but also had a pretty great color scheme and logo. This seems like an easy move all around and maybe they could even get Keanu as an official ambassador for the team. Everyone wins.

Washington Pigskins

This is probably the easiest and most simple change that they could make. Pigskins obviously already has the football connection, but also fits with the section of the fanbase that calles themselves "The Hogs." You probably wouldn't even have to change the color scheme at all. Just drop in a new logo and call it a day.

Washington Warriors

This is one that has been thrown around on social a lot. You can't really go wrong with the Warriors as a name of a franchise. Might be refreshing to go with a whole new look as the Warriors as well. Start it all from scratch. And hey, maybe they'd have as much success as that other Warriors team in the Bay Area.

Washington RedHogs

This is similar to Pigskins, but would easily fit with the theme of the team already and would be an easy switch because you could keep the color scheme and everything pretty much the same.

Washington Federals

This one is tricky because it fits in with the political theme of D.C., but everyone would also just call them out for being the Feds. However, it's still better than the current name, so they should consider all options.