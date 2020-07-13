In what should probably serve as a cautionary tale for other players attempting to test the sanctity of the NBA's Disney-quarantine bubble, the Kings' Richaun Holmes is currently on day two of a mandatory 10-day quarantine, after he briefly left the league's isolation zone to pick-up some food being delivered to him.

Holmes' transgression comes just days after people were (rudely?) mocking the meals being served to the players, though it may not be related to that since Holmes didn't seem too upset about the food when he talked about it less than 72 hours ago:

In addition to having to spend a week-and-a-half away from humans, Holmes also sent out an apology via a brief statement. In that statement he said the rule-breakage was accidental:

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, any player who violates quarantine once games start (on July 30) will forfeit roughly one percent of their salary for each game they're out. So, though it must suck to sit in a hotel room for literal days, it was still inadvertantly well timed by Holmes:

It's probably the least of his current concerns, but he'll sure have the time to read each and every Twitter reaction on the subject if he chooses to:

Holmes is part of a Sacramento squad that sits 3.5 games out of the eighth spot in the West. As such, they still have a shot at the postseason if they were to play well enough in their eight seeding games that'll take place in Orlando when play resumes. Holmes, in his fifth season in the league, has started 33 games for the Kings this season, with averages of 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per contest.