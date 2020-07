On this week's episode of the 'Load Management' podcast, Adam, Chopz, and Zion react to being featured on Inside the NBA, the top 10 best NBA players ever debate, everything happening in the NBA bubble, bold NBA playoff predictions, and more. Later, PLL co-founder Paul Rabil joins the guys to talk about how he's trying to bring lacrosse to the mainstream, why Jim Brown is the LAX GOAT, his friendship with Bill Belichick, and much more.