Kyrie Irving will be joined by Common and others for a TV special that calls for justice for Breonna Taylor.

According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets star will produce a program called #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor which will premiere on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on PlayersTV digital and broadcast network. The special will feature calls for action in response to Taylor's death, including pleas to local and state officials, advocacy for voter registration, and encouragement for people to make posts that bring attention to Taylor's case.

Along with Common, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Jemele Hill, and more will make appearances. #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor will continue Kyrie's mission of shining light on societal issues and bringing attention to police brutality. Irving aims to show how Black women are disproportionally represented in these spaces.

"[It is] critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women," Irving explained per ESPN.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville in March after plainclothes officers issued a no-knock warrant at her apartment. Authorities were serving a narcotics warrant but no drugs were found at her home. Taylor was shot eight times while she was sleeping. Since then, Louisville has been engulfed in protests in hopes to sway the city to arrest the police officers who murdered the EMT worker.