Stephen Jackson has put Donald Trump on notice.

The NBA player took to Instagram on Friday demanding POTUS to stop speaking on George Floyd's name. Jackson, who grew up with Floyd in Houston's Third Ward, also promised Trump he would not be in the White House following November's election, as the country had clearly been galvanized by Floyd's death and other racial injustices.

"Hey, this message is for Donald Trump. This message is for you," Jackson said in a video posted on Instagram. "Do not speak on my brother's name. I'm making you a promise: You will not be in the White House come November. You will not be re-elected, I'm telling you now. See how the whole world stood together? Arm to arm, race to race, everybody standing for love? Fifty states, 18 countries. That's what me and my brother Floyd did."

He continued: "So, we coming to get you out the White House, Donald Trump. Don't speak on my brother's name. That damn sure wasn't a compliment. Just know, the 18 countries and 50 states that protested, we're coming to get you out the White House. Stay tuned."

Jackson's video was posted just hours after the president declared it was a "great day" for Floyd and a "great day in terms of equality." His remarks immediately drew criticism, as they were made during a news conference about the strong jobs report released earlier that morning.

"Equal justice under the law must mean every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden. "They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen," he continued, referencing Floyd's death. "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality."

Jackson is among the many figures who have led the fight in demanding justice for Floyd. The 46-year-old Minneapolis man was killed on Memorial Day while in police custody. Video showed ex-officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on the back of Floyd's neck as repeatedly shouted, "I can't breathe." Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after. Chauvin and the other three former officers involved in the case have all been arrested and charged; However, the tragedy spurred ongoing protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

The demonstrations have been held in all 50 states.