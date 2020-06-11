The Boston Red Sox issued a statement Wednesday in response to Torii Hunter’s remarks about repeatedly hearing racial slurs directed at him from fans during games at Fenway Park.

"If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens," the statement reads. "Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about."

Hunter revealed on ESPN Radio’s Golic & Wingo that despite never playing for the Red Sox in his 19-year MLB career, he's been "called the N-word in Boston a hundred times." His experiences at Fenway Park compelled him to force a no-trade clause in every one of his contracts that would prevent him from ever playing for the Red Sox.

"Not because of all the people, not because of the teammates, not because of the front office," Hunter explained. "Because if you’re doing that and it’s allowed amongst the people, I don’t want to be there. And that’s why I had a no-trade clause to Boston. In every contract I’ve ever had. And I always wanted to play for them. It sucks."

Hunter later appeared on Boston's own WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show where he discussed how people expressed doubt in his account of what he experienced in Boston. Hunter brought up a specific example of four or five kids chanting the N-word as the adults around them did nothing but clap and laugh. It was through detailing these moments that it dawned on Torii what he could’ve potentially put his wife and kids through by coming to play for the Red Sox.

"Anything that comes out your mouth comes from the heart," Hunter said. "Anything you put in your mouth going to go to your heart, but what comes out of your mouth comes from your heart. That's a deep-rooted issue and that's a family issue. It has nothing to do with the Red Sox. It has nothing to do with Boston Red Sox fans. It has something to do with society."

Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox's only black player, responded to Hunter's comments and Adam Jones' response by expressing his gratitude for their leadership and advice.