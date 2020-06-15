Oklahoma State's star running back, Chuba Hubbard, made it clear that he will not participate in any football-related activities after a photograph surfaced of head coach, Mike Gundy, wearing a T-shirt that supports far-right media.

Gundy was photographed on a fishing trip with his sons wearing a One America News Network T-shirt. OAN is a far-right pro-Trump cable news network that is known for pushing controversial topics and entertaining conspiracy theories.

"I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable," Hubbard said in a quote tweet containing the picture. "I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Although he wasn't invited to New York as a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist, Hubbard had an impressive year. The redshirt sophomore led the nation in rushing with 2,094 yards (161.4 yards per game). He scored 21 touchdowns and was named a First Team All-American. As a result, he now has the best odds for any non-quarterback to win the 2020 Heisman with 22-1.

Despite this, the Alberta, Canada native is willing to sacrifice his pending accolades to ignite change at Oklahoma State and he's not alone. Fellow Canadian and star Oklahoma State linebacker, Amen Ogbongbemiga, quoted Hubbard's comment, stating that he stands with the running back. Also, Senior Teven Jenkins let it be known the offensive line will support Chuba.

Gundy has been open about his support for OAN. During a teleconference in April the coach claimed that he found the station "refreshing."

"They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news," the coach said per USA Today. "And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing."

As of yet, Oklahoma State has not addressed the situation. But, former OSU Cowboys that are now in the NFL have rallied behind the athletes.