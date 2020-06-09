On Tuesday, Michael Jordan (well, more accurately, Michael Jordan and his crew) reeled in a 442.3 pound marlin and, in doing so, gave us one of the few opportunities we'll ever have to provide you with fishing content.

What a moment.

The massive fish was pulled in during the second day of the Big Rock blue marlin fishing tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina. We know you already knew that, but still.

The tournament has $3.4 million in prize money.

TMZ reports that Jordan's group had hit the water on a custom yacht of MJ's, which cost $80 million and holds the name "Catch 23."

Now you might be wondering whether a 442 lb. marlin is actually impressive or just looks impressive (I sure as shit was) but Yahoo reports that Jordan and his team are currently in fifth place. At the moment the top spot is held by a team that brought in a 492 lb. fish.