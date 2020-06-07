The first-look trailer for ESPN's next 30 for 30 documentary Long Gone Summer has arrived. The documentary is set to chronicle the summer of 1998 when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa both sought to take the single-season home run record that was previously held by Roger Maris at the time.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy described Long Gone Summer as "McGwire and Sosa's quest to topple Roger Maris's single-season home run record in the summer of 1998. ESPN says it will include interviews with both McGwire, who has admitted his use of performance-enhancing drugs, and Sosa, who has never come clean."

Following the massive success that The Last Dance had after it was aired earlier than scheduled, ESPN decided to push up the releases of two other documentaries along with Long Gone Summer; Lance about Lance Armstrong, and Be Water about martial artist Bruce Lee.

"It's a great feeling to bring three more epic documentary projects to sports fans who so need it right now," Executive Producer and Vice President of Films and Original Content Libby Geis said. "Moving up these films is no easy task, but it's absolutely worth the effort to get them on the air for audiences to experience together. It's a mix of fascinating topics, compelling characters and some of the absolute best storytelling our team has cranked out. The whole ESPN Films team is working hard to entertain fans while we wait for live sports to return and give them a distraction while we go through these hard times."

Long Gone Summer is set to premiere next week on Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch the trailer up top.