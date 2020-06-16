You already knew Lamar Jackson was the new Madden 21 cover star because, well, he told everyone a few months ago. However, today we got the official announcement from EA Sports, as well as the final cover image of this year's game featuring the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. Along with the official cover, EA released our first look at some gameplay action, which shows a glimpse of new gameplay controls and mechanics.

We talked to Lamar about what it's like to be on the Madden cover, why he's not worried about a curse, whether or not he's more dangerous than prime Michael Vick in the game, and much more on today's episode of the Load Management podcast. "I really don't care about that," Jackson said about the prospects of the famed Madden curse, which may have disappeared forever after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl last season. Peep the official Madden 21 cover below as well as the new gameplay, and listen to Lamar Jackson's full Load Management interview right here.