Last week, Complex Canada's Alex Narvaez sat down with WNBA star Kia Nurse just as the events surrounding the unjust police killing of George Floyd in the U.S. were beginning to unfold. Being a biracial Canadian athlete who spends half of her year in America, the New York Liberty and Team Canada point guard has a unique lens on systemic racism. In this portion of the interview, Nurse shared her thoughts on the current situation, the responsibility of athletes to use their platform for change, and the racism she's seen both in America and at home.