Gregg Popovich always speaks his mind. And with the country in disarray, the San Antonio Spurs head coach decided to take direct aim at the President of the United States.

During a recent interview with The Nation, Popovich told David Zirin that Donald Trump is not qualified to be president.

"It’s so clear what needs to be done. We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words. But he won’t and he can’t. He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity," Popovich said when addressing the current state of America.

"He’s not just divisive. He’s a destroyer. To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes. I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘black lives matter,’" Coach Pop continued. "That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler."

Although President Trump was the main target, he wasn't the only politician that Pop condemned. Pop also dismantled Senate Majority Leader, Senator Mitch McConnell—who he believes "really runs the country"—and people like Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz who have chosen to change their tune and align themselves with Trump.

"It’s like what Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz used to say when they had the courage to say it: He’s unfit. But they have chosen instead to be invisible and obsequious in the face of this carnage," Pop told Zirin. "In the end, what we have is a fool in place of a president, while the person who really runs the country, Senator Mitch McConnell, destroys the United States for generations to come."

Pop went on to claim that McConnell is destroying and degrading the judicial system while Trump act as his "stooge."

Throughout his fiery responses, Pop touched on the ongoing protests. Although he feels like more organization should be implemented, he made it clear that he understands the necessity of the demonstrations. He also said that authorities could "limit the bad" if they stopped instigating violence against the protestors.

"Again, we need change. The system has to change," Pop ended. "I’m willing to do my part. That’s all I got."